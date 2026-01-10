Highways Redraw Kashmir's Saffron Map

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Saffron fields that once stretched like golden carpets now jostle with roadside shops, towering billboards, and mismatched buildings.

Open skies and traditional architecture are swallowed by a chaotic patchwork that grabs attention in every direction, leaving travellers unsettled and changing the way the valley is seen and remembered.

Pampore's saffron fields are part of a living system where culture, design, and ecology come together.

Jammu & Kashmir produces over 90% of India's saffron, and the Pampore-Pulwama belt covers nearly 3,500 hectares.

In the past five years, roadside commercial construction in these areas has surged by 40 to 50%, fuelled by land speculation and limited oversight.

The saffron remains in the soil, but its visibility and prominence fade as unplanned structures rise along the highways.

Travellers encounter tin sheds beside unfinished concrete blocks, glass façades clashing with raw brick, and buildings that vary wildly in height and alignment.

More than 70% of these constructions lack approved architectural designs, and many gain legal status only after completion.

Highways have shifted from scenic journeys to stretches of visual competition, where every new structure fights for attention.

This transformation affects both the economy and culture.

Saffron cultivation has declined by over 40% since the 1990s, influenced by land conversion, soil degradation, disrupted drainage, and pollution.

As the fields shrink and lose prominence, they also lose cultural weight, transitioning from a symbol of Kashmiri identity to a backdrop for roadside commerce.