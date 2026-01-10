The Breakdown Of Kashmir's Snow Economy

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Kashmir, long known for white-carpeted hills, frozen lakes, and lively winter resorts, is entering winters that increasingly lack snow.

The Chillai Kalan, once a period of intense cold and accumulation, now often passes with bare slopes and dry landscapes.

For January, which traditionally fuels winter tourism and seasonal livelihoods, empty hotels and silent streets have become a growing reality.

What appears as unusual weather is part of a long-term decline in snowfall with consequences that ripple through the economy, water supply, energy production, and agriculture.

Tourism in Kashmir depends heavily on snow. Ski resorts, bustling lodges in Gulmarg, and scenic landscapes drive lodging, transport, guided tours, dining, equipment rentals, and local craft sales.

Recent winters, however, have disrupted this economic ecosystem.

Data shows that snowfall in many years has dropped more than 40 percent from historical averages.

When snow falls, it melts faster than before, shortening the period during which winter businesses can operate at full capacity.

Tourist bookings are falling sharply. Visitors are canceling trips or choosing destinations with more reliable winters. Hotel occupancy is declining, while local incomes linked to seasonal tourism are under stress.

Shops in towns such as Tangmarg, which once flourished selling snow gear and handicrafts, now see empty streets. Horse riders, guides, and seasonal workers are sitting idle.