Russian Strike Damages Qatar Embassy in Ukraine, Says Zelenskyy
(MENAFN) Russia unleashed a devastating multi-weapon assault on Ukraine overnight, striking the Embassy of Qatar in Kyiv alongside critical infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday.
"In addition to our civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, a building of the Embassy of Qatar was damaged last night by a Russian drone," Zelenskyy posted on Telegram.
He underscored the diplomatic gravity of hitting Qatar, characterizing the nation as "a state that does so much to mediate with Russia in order to secure the release of prisoners of war and civilians held in Russian prisons."
Doha has not issued a response.
Zelenskyy revealed Russian forces deployed 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles, 22 cruise missiles, and fired the Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile, resulting in four fatalities across the capital.
A "second strike," he stated, slammed into a residential structure as emergency responders aided victims, wounding dozens and killing an ambulance crew member.
"A clear reaction from the world is needed, above all from the United States," he declared, pressing international partners to prioritize air defense assistance.
He previously cautioned that Russia was "betting more on winter" and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy or agreements with US President Donald Trump.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warned the Oreshnik ballistic missile strike close to EU and NATO border "is a grave threat to the security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community."
He announced Ukraine will initiate an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as responses within the EU, Council of Europe, and OSCE.
Medical staff, rescue personnel, and a police officer numbered among the casualties, prosecutors confirmed. The bombardment impacted numerous Kyiv districts: Darnytsia, Dnipro, Desnianskyi, Pechersk, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi.
Officials reported 19 high-rise structures sustained damage, alongside a kindergarten, tram depot, an incomplete residential tower, multiple vehicles, a supermarket, and a gas station. Emergency crews and law enforcement remained deployed at strike locations.
The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into alleged war crimes under Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, citing civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged executing a "massive strike" using long-range precision weapons, including the mobile ground-based Oreshnik ballistic missile system, as well as attack drones.
The ministry claimed the strikes targeted drone production facilities and energy infrastructure supporting Ukraine's military industry.
Officials added the operation came in retaliation for what they characterized as a prior attack on the Russian president's residence in the Novgorod region.
