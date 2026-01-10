Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Young Woman Meets Strict Teacher After 10 Years On Mumbai Train, Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

2026-01-10 03:08:00
A reunion full of nostalgia recently unfolded on a Mumbai local train when a young woman met her old school teacher after 10 years. The touching moment, shared by Krupaya, quickly went viral on social media, capturing the joy of reconnecting with a teacher who once inspired both respect and fear.

Student-Teacher Reunion

Krupaya says that this teacher was very 'strict' when she was in school and that she is seeing her after 10 years. Krupaya also shares with the teacher what she is doing now. "I am currently working for a US trader, that will end soon. After that, I have a desire to start something of my own," Krupaya tells the teacher.

 

No matter how strict, what teacher wouldn't be proud of her student's growth? Similarly, this teacher listens to all this with a full smile. You can also see her hugging the young woman. 'I met my strict teacher after 10 years. The happiness and pride on her face when she saw me is enough for me,' Krupaya wrote along with the video. This video, shared on Instagram, has gone viral very quickly. Many have commented on how proud it feels to meet old teachers. Many also said that the happiness of the teacher and student is clear in the video.

 

AsiaNet News

