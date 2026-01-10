403
UN reports record daily average of settler attacks in West Bank
(MENAFN) The UN warned Friday that violence and displacement are intensifying in the occupied West Bank, citing a record daily average of illegal attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.
Referring to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, “At least 20 Palestinian families have been displaced from the Ras 'Ein al 'Auja herding community in Area C of Jericho governorate.”
He explained that the displacements followed “a series of settler attacks and intimidation, such as cutting off the water and electricity network, in recent months.”
Dujarric added that “in a call for action issued today, partners in protection warned that several herding and Bedouin communities have been displaced under pressure from Israeli settlers,” and that “in its statement, it called on Member States to support the remaining families, deter attacks and reduce the threat of forced displacement.”
On Thursday, he reported, “Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian property, including vehicles, a school and a nursery, causing injury and property damage in Deir Sharaf, Jalud and Bizzariya, in Nablus governorate.”
Highlighting the overall scale, Dujarric noted, “Overall, in 2025, OCHA has documented over 1,800 settler attacks against Palestinians that resulted in casualties or property damage in about 280 communities across the West Bank.” He added that this represents “the highest daily average since OCHA began recording such incidents in 2006,” while reiterating OCHA’s call “for the protection of civilians in the West Bank.”
