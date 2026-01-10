Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Condemns U.S. Oil Embargo Against Venezuela

2026-01-10 03:40:45
(MENAFN) The U.S. oil embargo imposed on Venezuela poses a severe threat to the lives, health and well-being of millions of Venezuelan citizens and should be denounced as a breach of international law, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov stated to media on Friday.

"The unlawful actions of the United States must be condemned. This is not only about oil. Oil is the lifeblood of the Venezuelan economy and draining it means putting the lives and health of millions of Venezuelan citizens at risk," he said.

Additionally, Melik-Bagdasarov pointed out that Venezuela stands prepared to supply oil to all trading partners, including the United States, however Washington's aggressive and neocolonial language is blocking the restoration of shipments to international markets.

Russia has previously expressed its firm solidarity with Venezuela and called for the liberation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stressing that U.S. actions constitute violations of international law.

