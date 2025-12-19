Godzilla Collaboration Room 'Showa TOHO Monsters Archives' Opens At GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. is proud to announce the opening of a brand-new Godzilla collaboration room,“Showa TOHO Monsters Archives,” a special room celebrating classic Godzilla-era monsters, at the luxury villa GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°, located in the northern part of Awaji Island.

Inspired by the nostalgic charm of the Showa Retro era (1926-1989)-when Japan's iconic film Godzilla was born-this themed room brings together a spectacular lineup of monster that appeared in the Showa-Era of Toho Tokusatsu Films. Reservations are now open, via the official

website:



At the Nijigennomori Anime Awaji Island Park, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the world's only attraction featuring a life-sized Godzilla (approx. 120 meters long) debuted in October 2020 under the name“National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster(NIGOD”. In 2025, the attraction celebrates its 5th anniversary.

To commemorate this milestone, Nijigen no Mori introduces the new Godzilla collaboration room“Showa TOHO Monsters Archives” at its official luxury villa, GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°.

Inside the collaboration room, guests will find three-dimensional displays of weapons that appeared in battles with Godzilla in classic Showa-era Toho Tokusatsu Films (tokusatsu refers to Japanese live-action films that use special effects), along with replica scripts, storyboards, and sketches. Together, these elements create an immersive space that highlights the history of Godzilla.

In addition, the room is designed with a Showa retro motif, featuring traditional Japanese elements such as a chabudai (low dining table), zabuton cushions, enamel signs displaying the names of iconic monster, and shoji-style blackout curtains, creating an atmosphere that reflects the nostalgia of the era alongside these legendary monsters.

The collaboration room also offers a rich selection of room-exclusive original novelties and accommodation benefits. In addition to admission tickets to“Godzilla Interception Operation,” guests will receive a synthetic leather coaster engraved with Godzilla from“Godzilla Interception Operation” attraction and a concept art board featuring King Ghidorah, Godzilla's greatest nemesis, who first appeared in Ghidorah, the Three-headed Monster. These items are available exclusively to guests staying the collaboration room.



Overview of the Godzilla Collaboration Room“Showa TOHO Monsters Archives”



Original design“Godzilla” synthetic leather coaster

“King Ghidorah” concept art board



Complimentary admission tickets to“Godzilla Interception Operation”

(One ticket per guest)

Complimentary in-room minibar

(Original champagne, local craft beer, soft drinks, and more)

Price:

From JPY 55,055 per person (based on 2 guests per room)

Includes dinner and breakfast, taxes and service charge included

Includes original novelties and accommodation benefits listed above

Location:

2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(Inside Nijigennomori Anime Park, Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

Website / Reservations:



Contact:

GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°

Nijigennomori Inc.

TEL:

+81-799-64-7090 ■About“Godzilla Interception Operation” Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game. The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla Museum, as well as "Monster no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of monster soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island! An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks. Official Website:

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Opening Date:Saturday, December 20, 2025Check-in / Check-out:Check-in 15:00–18:30 / Check-out 11:00Capacity:Up to 2 guestsDescription:A fully themed private villa at GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°, decorated with the world of Godzilla and Showa-era Toho Tokusatsu Films, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in a nostalgic cinematic experience.