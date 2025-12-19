ICG Commissions New-Generation Fast Patrol Vessel 'Amulya' In Goa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on Friday, commissioned ICG Ship 'Amulya', the third vessel in the series of eight new-generation Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessels, at a ceremony held in Goa.

The commissioning marks another milestone in India's push towards strengthening coastal security through indigenous defence platforms.

Designed and built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the 51-metre-long vessel represents a new benchmark in indigenous shipbuilding.

With more than 60 per cent indigenous components, the ship reflects India's growing defence self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) and 'Make-in-India' initiatives.

The name 'Amulya', meaning "priceless", symbolises the strategic value the vessel adds to the Coast Guard's operational fleet.

The fast patrol vessel incorporates a modern design philosophy focused on efficiency, endurance and rapid response.

Powered by two advanced diesel engines generating 3,000 KW each, the ship can achieve a top speed of 27 knots and has an operational endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, enabling it to undertake extended missions across India's maritime zones.

Equipped with indigenous, state-of-the-art weapons and systems, 'Amulya' offers superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility and enhanced performance at sea.

The vessel is capable of undertaking a wide range of missions, including coastal surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue operations, anti-smuggling tasks and pollution response, significantly enhancing the Coast Guard's maritime enforcement capabilities.

Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Amulya' will be based at Paradip in Odisha and will operate under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (North East), reinforcing security along the eastern seaboard.

The ship is commanded by Commandant (Junior Grade) Anupam Singh and is manned by a crew of five officers and 34 personnel.

The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ceremonial and CAO, Amitabh Prasad, and attended by senior officials from the Indian Coast Guard, Central and state governments, and representatives of Goa Shipyard Limited.

The induction of 'Amulya' is expected to significantly bolster the ICG's ongoing fleet expansion and coastal security efforts.