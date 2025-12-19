Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arayik Harutyunyan Labels Kalbajar Tunnel And Beylik Bagh Incidents As War Crimes


2025-12-19 07:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ War crimes were laid bare here, and to be honest, this is where I first became fully aware of most of them, accused Arayik Harutyunyan said during his closing statement in the trial of Armenian citizens at the Baku Military Court, Trend reports.

"I consider myself a well-informed person, yet it was here that I learned the full details of the Tunnel incident in Kalbajar. I also learned about the Beylik Bagh incident for the first time in this setting. Undoubtedly, these were war crimes, and those responsible exist. If they go unpunished in this world, justice will be served for their actions in the next life," he stated.

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave crimes, continue.

Trend News Agency

