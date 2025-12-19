Arayik Harutyunyan Labels Kalbajar Tunnel And Beylik Bagh Incidents As War Crimes
"I consider myself a well-informed person, yet it was here that I learned the full details of the Tunnel incident in Kalbajar. I also learned about the Beylik Bagh incident for the first time in this setting. Undoubtedly, these were war crimes, and those responsible exist. If they go unpunished in this world, justice will be served for their actions in the next life," he stated.
The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave crimes, continue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment