Jacqueline Theis
- PhD Candidate in Ecology, University of Otago
My research examines how urban green spaces can support native species while fostering a strong sense of place for city residents. I translate ecological data into practical biodiversity assessment tools for urban professionals, helping them design cities that function as viable habitats for native flora and fauna and healthier environments for people. I also study invertebrate colonisation and community composition within urban green installations.
With a background in ecology, wildlife management, and mental health care, I bring a unique perspective to understanding the relationships between people, biodiversity, and urban design.
I currently serve as Vice President of the Otago Entomological Society and am actively involved in science outreach in our community to share my love for the ''tiny things that run the world''.Experience
- 2023–present Doctoral Ecology candidate, University of Otago
- 2023 University of Otago, Postgraduate Diploma in Wildlife Management (PGDipWLM) 2021 University of Otago, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Ecology
- 2025 The New Zealand Biodiversity Factor-Residential (NZBF-R): A Tool to Rapidly Score the Relative Biodiversity Value of Urban Residential Developments,
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment