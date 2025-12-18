Jacqueline Theis

PhD Candidate in Ecology, University of Otago

My research examines how urban green spaces can support native species while fostering a strong sense of place for city residents. I translate ecological data into practical biodiversity assessment tools for urban professionals, helping them design cities that function as viable habitats for native flora and fauna and healthier environments for people. I also study invertebrate colonisation and community composition within urban green installations.

With a background in ecology, wildlife management, and mental health care, I bring a unique perspective to understanding the relationships between people, biodiversity, and urban design.

I currently serve as Vice President of the Otago Entomological Society and am actively involved in science outreach in our community to share my love for the ''tiny things that run the world''.

2023–present Doctoral Ecology candidate, University of Otago



2023 University of Otago, Postgraduate Diploma in Wildlife Management (PGDipWLM) 2021 University of Otago, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Ecology

2025 The New Zealand Biodiversity Factor-Residential (NZBF-R): A Tool to Rapidly Score the Relative Biodiversity Value of Urban Residential Developments,

