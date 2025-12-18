Insignia International Rolls Out Yucatan® Squeeze Chainwide At Publix, Extending America's #1 Guacamole Brand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Insignia International – the Denver-based leader in Hispanic and Southwestern flavors – is bringing its innovative YucatanSqueeze to Publix stores throughout the Southeastern United States.

Yucatan has continued to build strong momentum at Publix, holding the #1 position in guacamole sales for an entire year, according to store data. Insignia's products currently available at Publix include 16 oz Yucatan Authentic Guacamole, 16 oz Yucatan Restaurant Style Guacamole, 16 oz Yucatan Mild Guacamole, and 6 x 2 oz Yucatan Authentic Flavor Guacamole Singles.

For Insignia, the Publix debut of Yucatan Squeeze is a major milestone that pairs their strongest retail partner with an innovative new format in the fastest-growing segment of Hispanic cuisine. Publix has over 1,400 stores in eight states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.

“Publix is the perfect partner for this introduction,” said Jason Parasco, Chief Executive Officer of Insignia International.“Their customers are adventurous eaters who appreciate authentic flavors, and Yucatan Squeeze is designed to meet them where they are, whether that's at home, at school, or at a tailgate. With Publix's support, we're showing how convenience and authenticity can grow the guacamole category while keeping the bold taste that made us their #1 guacamole brand.”

Yucatan's reputation as America's favorite guacamole is built on quality. More than 85% of the avocados are sourced directly from Mexico, where the brand operates one of its production facilities. Every batch is crafted using a cold-pasteurization method that locks in freshness, flavor, and nutrients without relying on artificial preservatives.

The brand recently underwent a reformulation that eliminates frozen ingredients and additives such as xanthan gum, replacing them with fresher cilantro and more diced tomatoes. The result is a restaurant-style taste and texture that arrives at retailers within days of production, delivering the freshest packaged guacamole available outside of making it in-store. Yucatan's flagship authentic flavor stays green for up to 14 days with AirLock Technology and won a Gold Medal for superior taste from the culinary experts at American Masters of Taste.

Convenience Meets Authentic Flavor

Yucatan Squeeze takes all that award-winning freshness and puts it in a squeezable pouch that's easy to use anywhere. No mess, no fuss, just great guacamole ready to top tacos, add to lunchboxes, or share at gatherings. Publix shoppers can now find this innovative product at their neighborhood stores, reinforcing Publix's commitment to bringing customers the latest in Hispanic and Southwestern cuisine.

Leading a Flavor Movement

Bringing Yucatan Squeeze to Publix reflects Insignia's broader mission to put bold, authentic Hispanic flavors on more tables across America. The company's portfolio of brands – including 505 Southwestern®, La Tortilla Factory®, and Lilly B's® – is consistently outperforming category averages as consumers embrace authentic, flavor-forward foods.

“Hispanic cuisine is the fastest-growing flavor trend in the country,” added Parasco.“With Yucatan Squeeze now at Publix, we're making it easier than ever for shoppers to enjoy guacamole that tastes fresh, authentic, and ready whenever they are.”

About Insignia International

Insignia International is a privately held, diversified food company forging the new frontier of flavor in Hispanic and Southwestern cuisine. With leadership positions in Hatch Valley green chile, salsas, fresh dips, tortillas, tortilla chips, and frozen Mexican handhelds, Insignia is known for bold, authentic brands that reach millions of consumers each year across retail, club, and foodservice channels. Its growing portfolio includes 505 Southwestern®, the largest jarred green chile brand in the U.S.; Yucatan® Guacamole, a category leader in fresh squeezable guacamole in the U.S. and Canada; La Tortilla Factory®, one of the nation's largest health-forward tortilla brands; and Lilly B's®, TJ Farms®, and Hatch Kitchen®, recognized names in burritos, frozen snacks, and quesadillas. Insignia also owns Young Guns®, a leading foodservice brand for Hatch Valley green chile.

In addition to its branded business, Insignia is a trusted partner to retailers and food companies through its private label, brokerage, and logistics solutions, including freight and warehousing. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations and offices in New Mexico, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Kansas, and Mexico.