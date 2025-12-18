403
Judge Rules Against DHS Visit Policy
(MENAFN) A federal judge in the United States on Wednesday blocked a Trump administration policy that would have mandated members of Congress to provide advance notice before inspecting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers. The judge ruled that the directive likely violated federal law.
District Court Judge Jia Cobb, presiding in Washington, D.C., stated that an appropriations statute prevents the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from using funds to compel lawmakers to “provide prior notice of the intent to enter a facility” for oversight purposes, according to a news outlet.
“Contrary to Defendants' suggestion, then, (appropriations law) does entitle Members of Congress to access ICE facilities without being subject to a notice requirement,” Cobb wrote in her ruling, the news outlet reported.
The policy, introduced by DHS in June, would have required lawmakers to submit requests for visits at least seven days in advance, with any exceptions granted solely by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
Historically, ICE had allowed unannounced congressional inspections before this rule was implemented.
The court’s decision follows a lawsuit brought by Democracy Forward Foundation and American Oversight on behalf of twelve Democratic lawmakers, who argued that DHS had illegally obstructed their attempts to review ICE detention sites.
