OTS head emphasizes importance of diaspora unity, cultural cooperation
(MENAFN) The secretary-general of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) highlighted the significance of unity among diaspora communities and the role of cultural collaboration during remarks delivered on Wednesday, according to reports.
He was speaking at a reception organized by Azerbaijan’s embassy in the United States to commemorate the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis Worldwide. During the event, he noted that the annual occasion serves as a reminder of the “unity, resilience, and strong sense of identity” shared by Azerbaijanis living across different countries.
Underscoring the OTS approach toward overseas communities, he stated: "Within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, we attach special importance to cooperation with diaspora communities. Diasporas serve as natural bridges between societies, economies and cultures," as reported.
He further explained that the organization is actively working to improve coordination among Turkic diasporas through dialogue-based platforms and joint initiatives. These efforts include promoting cultural heritage and strengthening people-to-people ties in various regions, including the United States, according to reports.
As part of these initiatives, he pointed to the creation of a cooperation platform linking national institutions responsible for diaspora affairs, noting that it has already delivered tangible outcomes. He also announced that a Diaspora Capacity-Building Training Program launched by the organization may hold its next session in the US next year, according to reports.
The OTS chief also commended Azerbaijan’s leadership within the organization, noting its role as chairperson-in-office. He said the country has been instrumental in boosting solidarity and advancing concrete cooperation throughout the Turkic world, while promoting a shared vision centered on unity, connectivity, and prosperity.
During the same event, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United States said the occasion extends beyond Azerbaijanis alone and includes all Turks. "I hope that in years to come, we'll have more and more members of diasporas from other friendly and brotherly countries coming and joining us," he said.
According to reports, the OTS secretary-general is currently in Washington, DC, where he held a meeting earlier this week with ambassadors representing OTS member states and observer countries accredited in the US.
The Organization of Turkic States, previously known as the Turkic Council, serves as an international platform bringing together independent Turkic countries to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields. Its member states include Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus participate as observers.
