Dubai Brings Sport Stars And Legends, Leaders And Decision-Makers On The Largest Global Platform To Shape The Future Of Sports



Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and under the supervision of the Dubai Sports Council, the Summit – under the theme 'Uniting the World Through Sports' – aligns with the objectives of Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033

More than 70 speakers will attend, including prominent personalities such as His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Mr. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ronaldo Nazario, Paolo Maldini, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Manny Pacquiao, Reggie Bush, Ons Jabeur and Nick Santonastasso, with further global influential figures in sports to be announced in the coming days

The Summit will feature a comprehensive programme addressing the future of sports, development of the sector, technical performance, inspiring human stories of sports legends, technological innovation, investment trends, women empowerment, cultural impact of sports and more The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award will honour innovators and creatives in the sports field across 16 diverse categories during the summit.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December, 2025: The Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of the World Sports Summit, which will take place under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. The event is set to be held from December 29-30, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, under the theme 'Uniting the World Through Sports'.

The Summit will be the largest global gathering of its kind, bringing together a distinguished group of top sports decision-makers, experts, global stars, representatives of international sports federations and organisations, investors and innovators on a unified platform to exchange visions, dialogue and insights about the future of sports on a global scale.

The Summit will feature more than 70 speakers from a distinguished roster of global sports leaders, stars, and legends who have left significant marks on the sector throughout their sporting and humanitarian journeys. Among these are His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Mr. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ronaldo Nazario, Paolo Maldini, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Manny Pacquiao, Reggie Bush, Ons Jabeur and Nick Santonastasso, alongside other prominent sports figures from around the world, positioning the Summit as a global platform for expertise, excellence, and inspiring experiences.

During the press conference detailing the Summit, H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, emphasised that hosting the World Sports Summit aligns with Dubai's long-term vision to cement its position as a global hub for leadership and innovation in the sports sector. He noted that sports today have become a major driver of economic growth and a key element in enhancing quality of life and building healthier, more cohesive communities.

H.E. Belhoul added that Dubai's hosting of the Summit's first edition aligns with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, overseen by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council. The Plan aims to reinforce Dubai's global leadership, positioning it among the world's top cities in attracting sports talents and hosting major international sports events, while supporting all elements of the sports sector. This reflects the enduring philosophy rooted in the UAE's national identity that regards sports as a humanitarian message before being a competition, and views sports innovation as encompassing achievements, governance, societal impact and the inspiration of future generations.

For his part, H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, stated that hosting the World Sports Summit continues Dubai's trajectory of institutional excellence in developing the sports sector. He highlighted how the emirate has cemented its global standing as a platform for organising and hosting major sports events over recent years.

H.E. Hareb said,“Dubai's global reputation in the sports field has been established through years of international partnerships, investment in infrastructure, human resource development and creativity in the professional organisation of global events. This natural progression has led to the establishment of the World Sports Summit, not as an isolated event but as a platform transitioning Dubai from hosting events to leading global sports dialogue.”

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award

The Summit will also host the 13th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Launched in 2008 and previously known as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity, the award's revamp reflects Dubai's vision of expanding the concept of sports excellence to include globally influential individuals, institutions and initiatives, promoting the human and developmental role of sports.

This year's awards will honour outstanding sports innovators and creatives across local, regional and global levels in 16 varied categories. These include athletes and teams with exceptional achievements, sports entities contributing to global sector development and individuals and initiatives enhancing the societal and humanitarian role of sports.

Strategic Themes and Comprehensive Programme

The Summit will feature more than 20 keynote sessions exploring the current state of the sports sector and its future challenges. Topics include the evolving role of sports icons from players on the field to influential societal figures; the transformative impact of technology and AI on the global sports system; and the role of sports in diplomacy, governance and policy-making.

Engaging younger generations will be a core focus, with discussions on enhancing fan engagement through evolving digital preferences, the role of digital content in building sustainable connections with sports audiences and leveraging global events such as the Summit to build lasting legacies that drive infrastructural development, talent support and economic and social returns.

Essa Sharif Al Marzouqi, President of the World Sports Summit, highlighted the Summit's innovative design that offers an integrated experience going beyond traditional conferences. The sessions aim to foster dialogue, share expertise and build partnerships. Al Marzouqi noted that topics covered will include the future of sports, performance improvement, inspiring athlete stories, innovation and technology's role in sector transformation, investment trends, women's empowerment in sports, cultural impact and regional and international sporting excellence.

The Summit will cover a wide range of sports, reflecting the diversity of the global sports landscape, from major sports such as football, basketball and tennis to combat sports, Olympic and Paralympic games, horse and bike racing, motorsports, fitness and modern sports that incorporate innovation and contemporary lifestyles.

The World Sports Summit underscores Dubai's role as a global hub for connecting the international sports ecosystem while providing a unified platform for exchanging ideas and shaping the future. It embodies the event's theme: 'Uniting the World Through Sports'.