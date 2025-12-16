Vortex Named One Of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces By The Wall Street Journal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one ofby The Wall Street Journal. This prestigious honor reflects Vortex's ongoing commitment to creating awhere employees thrive and grow.

Vortex earned this national distinction through a rigorous assessment of workplace culture, employee satisfaction, company values, mission alignment, career development, and-most importantly- direct feedback from employees through the company's Voice of the Employee survey.

The dedication and delightfulness of our people is the primary reason that I love coming to work at Vortex Doors” explains Kristin Slyker, CEO.“Each of our team members play a key role in fulfilling our mission to Delight Customers with safety, customer service, and high quality. I admire the dedication our employees give to our customers whether it is while doing a repair in the field, preparing a quote, or helping solve a customer's issue.

Over the past four years, Vortex has launched a series of initiatives to enhance employee wellbeing and professional growth, including:



Comprehensive wellness programs and morning stretch-and-flex sessions

Regular employee appreciation events at every location

A peer-to-peer employee recognition program

A structured career path program supporting advancement and development

Excellent compensation and benefits

Extensive service technician training Record-breaking internal promotions



These efforts have strengthened Vortex's ability to attract top talent and have led to an industry leading retention rate demonstrating the company's success in fostering a positive and fulfilling workplace.

As Vortex continues to expand across the nation, the company remains dedicated to maintaining its family-oriented culture, where employees take pride in their work, treat one another with respect and humility, and provide continual opportunities to grow and advance.

With a growing national footprint and a solid foundation built on trust, respect, and teamwork, Vortex remains committed to being a place where everyone can thrive - the place to work.









