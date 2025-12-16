403
China’s Economic Slowdown Intensifies Amid Weak Demand
(MENAFN) China’s economic deceleration intensified in November as the drop in production, consumption, and investment persisted, influenced by external uncertainties from tariff tensions with the US, sluggish domestic demand, and a faltering real estate sector.
Industrial output increased by 4.8% year-on-year in November, slowing from the previous month and missing market forecasts, according to official data from China's National Bureau of Statistics released Monday. This rate of industrial growth represented the weakest performance since August 2024.
Retail sales, an essential gauge of consumer spending, grew by 1.3% in November, underperforming market predictions and declining compared with October’s figures.
Investment in fixed assets, which includes infrastructure, real estate, machinery, and equipment, fell 2.6% in the January-November period, accelerating from a 1.7% drop recorded in the first ten months.
The ongoing property slump, now entering its third year, continued to weigh heavily on overall investment. Real estate expenditures decreased by 15.9% over the first eleven months, a steeper contraction than the 14.7% decline reported through September.
