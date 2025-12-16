Engineer Saad Bin Ebrahim Al Muhannadi Appointed President Of The Office Of The Chairperson Of Qatar Foundation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Engineer Saad bin Ebrahim Al Muhannadi, a member of Qatar Foundation's Founding Board and the organization's former president, has been appointed as President of the Office of the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation.

A Lifetime Member of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Board of Directors and Board of Trustees, Engineer Al Muhannadi was instrumental in the establishment of the organization 30 years ago, and has played a pivotal role in the evolution of its ecosystem of knowledge and the advancement of its mission over the three decades since.

Having joined QF in 1995, he went on to become Assistant Director and then Director of the organization's Capital Projects Directorate, before being appointed Vice President of Capital Projects and Facilities Management in 2005. He was responsible for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the educational, science and research, and community development infrastructure required for QF to support the development of Qatar, and ensuring QF's Education City provided a healthy and safe environment for all.

Engineer Al Muhannadi's lifetime board positions at QF reflect his long, dedicated, and distinguished service to the organization and its mission. He also serves as Chairman of Msheireb Properties.

In his role as President of the Office of the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, he will provide strategic leadership and strengthen institutional alignment with regard to Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser's position as Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation, and other initiatives in which Her Highness is engaged.