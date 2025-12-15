Brook Targets Brazil's Obesity And Peptide Market Expected To Reach USD 2 Billion By 2030

Anápolis, Brazil - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Brook S/A is positioning itself as a key player in the peptide supply chain as Brazil's obesity and metabolic treatment market expands rapidly, driven by growing medical adoption of therapies such as tirzepatide and, in the future, retatrutide.

According to industry estimates, Brazil's obesity and metabolic treatment market - including reference drugs, compounded therapies and the broader peptide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) supply chain - could reach up to USD 2 billion by 2030, fueled by rising obesity rates, increased use of GLP-1-based therapies and demand for more affordable treatment alternatives.

Compounding Is Permitted Under Brazilian Regulation

Brazil's health regulator, ANVISA, allows the compounding of synthetic peptides by properly licensed compounding pharmacies, provided that APIs are duly registered in Brazil and imported through companies with robust quality control, traceability and regulatory compliance systems.

Brook operates within this regulatory framework, focusing on the importation and quality control of peptide APIs supplied to Brazil's regulated compounding pharmacy market.

Strategic Location and Competitive Advantages

Based in the state of Goiás, a central logistics hub for Brazil's pharmaceutical industry, Brook benefits from state-level fiscal and operational incentives that reduce costs and improve competitiveness compared to international suppliers.

This combination of regulatory readiness, tax efficiency and accelerated go-to-market execution has placed the company on the radar of pharmaceutical manufacturers from China, India, the United States and Europe, who are evaluating strategic partnerships and potential M&A opportunities in Brazil.

“Building a fully licensed pharmaceutical operation in Brazil can take up to three years,” said Wesley Ribeiro, CEO of Brook S/A.

“A ready-to-scale platform significantly shortens market entry timelines for global players looking to participate in Brazil's obesity and peptide market.”

Regulation Versus the Informal Market

Ribeiro also highlighted the importance of addressing market informality rather than restricting regulated pharmaceutical practices.

“Industry estimates suggest that products entering Brazil through informal cross-border channels, including flows originating from Paraguay, may already account for more than 10% of the effective market in this segment,” he said.

“In our view, large-scale lobbying efforts should focus on strengthening regulation, oversight and quality enforcement, rather than attempting to eliminate pharmaceutical compounding, which remains a legitimate right of physicians and patients under Brazilian law.”

According to Brook, well-regulated and transparent supply chains are essential to curb the expansion of informal markets and ensure patient safety.

Expanding Access to Innovative Treatments

Beyond its industrial strategy, Brook emphasizes the public-health implications of expanded access to obesity treatments.

“Reference drugs are often priced beyond the reach of a large portion of the population,” Ribeiro added.

“Regulated pharmaceutical compounding, supported by high-quality APIs, helps expand access to therapies that are transforming modern medicine, without compromising safety.”

Brook estimates that it could become one of Brazil's leading importers of peptide APIs linked to metabolic therapies over the coming years, supporting the continued growth of the regulated compounding market nationwide.

About Brook S/A

Brook S/A is a Brazilian pharmaceutical company focused on the importation, quality control and regulated supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Headquartered in the state of Goiás, the company serves regulated pharmaceutical and compounding partners across Brazil.

