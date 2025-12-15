New Book Chiropractic Sales Mastery By Giorgio Silberberg Transforms Patient Communication

MENAFN - GetNews)



4-Step Sales Mastery for Chiropractors: Convert High Value Patients Predictably Without Being a People Pleaser By Giorgio Silberberg

Dec 15, 2025 - In an industry where patient retention challenges persist and communication gaps significantly impact healthcare outcomes, chiropractors worldwide are seeking innovative solutions to bridge the divide between clinical expertise and patient understanding. Recent industry data reveals that only 20% of patients continue long-term chiropractic care, highlighting a critical need for more effective patient communication strategies.

A groundbreaking new book by business advisor Giorgio Silberberg offers a comprehensive solution to this widespread challenge facing healthcare professionals across English-speaking markets. Drawing from over 6,000 one-on-one patient conversations and 25+ years of business experience, 4-Step Sales Mastery for Chiropractors provides practitioners with an impactful and transformative approach to patient communication.

“Many chiropractic patients stop care within the first few visits, with some practice data suggesting an average of about six visits, though this varies widely.”

“Across industries, including healthcare, retaining existing patients is generally several times less expensive than acquiring new ones.”

“Communication quality from both clinicians and office staff is a major factor in patient satisfaction and healthcare choices, though exact percentages differ by study.” “Surveys suggest that roughly one in ten U.S. adults uses chiropractic services in a given year, with estimates usually between about 5% and just over 10%.”

"Chiropractors are healthcare heroes fighting an invisible communication battle," says Giorgio. "This book isn't about selling-it's about translating clinical expertise into patient-understood care plans that genuinely transform lives."

Understanding patient decision psychology

Developing the Four Value Languages of patient communication

Creating authentic, confidence-building patient interactions Overcoming communication barriers that prevent comprehensive care

Early reviewers from the chiropractic community have praised the book's practical, no-nonsense approach. Dr. Elra Morgan (DC) international author and leading practitioner, notes, "Giorgio has cracked the code on how to communicate value without feeling like a salesperson. His simple framework and the communication toolkit is what we need as frontline healthcare practitioners."







"Giorgio has been integral in creating spectacularly accessible systems that help new patients enquire and book appointments effortlessly. This has amplified our clinic's community impact, connecting struggling individuals with the care they need. Beyond lead generation, his training across all business aspects and refinement of communication to an elite level have been phenomenal. I owe much of my professional satisfaction to his guidance and wholeheartedly recommend him." said Dr. Henrique Esteves Chong (DC)

About the Author

Giorgio Silberberg is a Certified Business Advisor and award-winning marketing consultant, and full stack digital marketer specialising in healthcare practice growth. Through his F9 Marketing Agency , he has helped chiropractors worldwide ethically expand their practices and increase patient impact.

Title: 4-Step Sales Mastery for Chiropractors

Author: Giorgio Silberberg

Available: Amazon Format: Paperback, Hardcover, Kindle



The book is available on Amazon for the following Countries: US, UK, DE, FR, ES, IT, NL, PL, SE, BE, IE, JP, CA, AU

United States:

United Kingdom:

Canada:

Australia:

A must-read for chiropractors seeking to break through communication barriers, transform patient relationships, and build thriving, patient-centered practices.

