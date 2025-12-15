Heavy Rains, Unstable Weather: Oman Announces Distance Learning For Some Schools

Some schools in Oman will enforce distance learning tomorrow - Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - due to unstable weather in the country.

It was announced on Monday that government, private and international schools in the Musandam governorate will work remotely as heavy rains fall in the region, as decreed by Oman's Ministry of Education and Teaching.

Countries in the region are currently facing a low-pressure system, which leads to unstable weather. Heavy rains are expected in the UAE as well on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Earlier, authorities issued warnings to the public to exercise caution as winds picked up and rains intensified in the UAE. The unstable weather is expected to last through the week, with the wettest days being last Sunday and tomorrow.

After the 2024 floods, companies in the country have adopted more robust remote work policies, prioritising the safety of residents during harsh weather conditions.