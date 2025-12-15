403
U.S. Denounces Drone Assault Targeting UN Facility in Sudan
(MENAFN) Washington has issued its sharpest condemnation yet following a deadly drone assault on a United Nations facility in Sudan that left six Bangladeshi peacekeepers dead and eight wounded.
The strike, which occurred Saturday at a UN compound in Kadugli, demonstrates "egregious disregard for international efforts to protect peace and security," according to Massad Boulos, US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, who posted his statement on X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
Boulos issued an urgent directive demanding combatants "must not target UN personnel" and "cease hostilities without preconditions" while permitting "unhindered humanitarian access" throughout the war-torn nation.
The deadly incident unfolds amid relentless warfare between Sudan's national military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has raged since April 2023. The brutal conflict has claimed thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes, and precipitated what international observers rank among the planet's most catastrophic humanitarian emergencies.
Sudan's army attributed responsibility for the strike to the RSF, though the rebel faction has not issued any immediate response or denial.
The slain peacekeepers served with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), stationed in the contested petroleum-rich border zone jointly administered by Sudan and South Sudan—which gained sovereignty in 2011. Both nations maintain competing territorial claims over the region, fueling years of violent confrontation.
UNISFA's operational authorization was extended just last month.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered his own forceful rebuke of the attack, warning that such strikes are "unjustifiable & may constitute war crimes."
The United States characterized the assault "in the strongest terms" as unacceptable on Sunday.
