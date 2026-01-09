ANPA Shares More Than Tripled Today - What's Driving The Rally?



Rich Sparkle announced on Jan. 9 that it had entered into private placement with investors to issue 3 million ordinary shares at $13 per share.

The company said separately that it had acquired Step Distinctive Limited, associated with Senegalese-Italian TikTok influencer, Serigne Khabane Lameanother, in an all-stock deal. Earlier, the company had also said that it had opted in to the home country rule exemptions from certain Nasdaq corporate governance requirements.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (ANPA) stock garnered significant retail attention after the company's shares jumped over 300% on Friday.

Shares of ANPA traded over $100 at the time of writing. The stock closed at $24.2 on Thursday.

The surge in share price and increased interest comes amid a flurry of strategic announcements, including a $39 million private placement and the purchase of e-commerce live-streaming company Step Distinctive.

Rich Sparkle is a financial printing and corporate services provider headquartered in Hong Kong and incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The company specializes in designing and printing financial print materials including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements.

Private Placement

On Jan. 9, 2026, Rich Sparkle announced that it has entered into private placement with certain investors to issue 3 million ordinary shares at $13 per share.

The deal would generate about $39 million, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The proceeds would be used for general working capital and other corporate purposes, the company said, adding that the deal would dilute existing shareholders' value since the company is tapping capital markets via an exempt offering rather than a registered public sale.

The deal is expected to close on or about Jan. 23, 2026, as per the filing.

Step Distinctive Acquisition

In a separate filing, the company said that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Step Distinctive Limited, another Hong Kong company, in an all-stock deal. Rich Sparkle will issue 75 million ordinary shares to Step Distinctive, the company said.

Step Distinctive is owned by Senegalese-Italian TikTok influencer, Serigne Khabane Lame, who owns 49% of the e-commerce live streaming company. Following the deal, Serigne Khabane Lame will continue to lead the company, including its live streaming operations, and commercialization capabilities, the company said.

Earlier, the company also announced that it had opted in to the home country rule exemptions from certain Nasdaq corporate governance requirements. The exemptions would be applicable to security issuances related to acquisitions, changes of control, equity-based compensation for officers, directors, employees, or consultants, and issuances of securities equal to 20% or more of outstanding voting power at a price below the minimum defined by Nasdaq, except in public offerings.

In addition, the company's IPO lock-up period for insiders and major shareholders expired on Jan. 5, 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANPA stock jumped from 'extremely bullish' to 'extremely bearish' within 24 hours amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

Shares of ANPA have gained over 2,769% in the past year.

