SILF Marks 25Th Anniversary, Launches Mediation Center In New Delhi

The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) on Friday marked its 25th Anniversary with the launch of the SILF Mediation Center, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening access to justice through mediation, technology, and institutional reform. The event brought together senior policymakers, members of the judiciary, and the legal fraternity to deliberate on the future of justice delivery in India, SILF said in a press release. The session was held in the presence of the Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, and the Attorney General of India R Venkataramani.

Ease of Justice a Priority: CM Rekha Gupta

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta said that improving judicial infrastructure remains a priority for the Delhi government. "Ease of living cannot be achieved unless ease of justice is fulfilled. This is why, after the Modi government came to power, hundreds of obsolete laws were repealed, and nearly 1,500 laws were removed. We are working to maximise the reach of justice by building additional court blocks and courtrooms, strengthening fast-track courts, and we are also working towards shifting Tihar Jail to the outskirts of Delhi," she said. Congratulating SILF on completing 25 years, the Chief Minister recalled the contribution of late Arun Jaitley, under whose guidance SILF was inaugurated, and noted that the organisation has provided a strong platform for the legal profession across sectors.

SILF's Vision for Mediation and Arbitration

"We have just completed our new building on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg, where we have earmarked two dedicated areas. One is for online arbitration across two floors, aimed at significantly reducing the cost of arbitration. The other is a space for mediation and settlement of disputes, conceived as a pro bono initiative. This will be a free, non-litigation advisory service that helps people understand where they stand and why settlement is often preferable to prolonged litigation," said Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms.

"Mediation is ultimately the answer to the growing burden of cases. Creating awareness about dispute resolution through settlement, in Delhi and across the country, is part of our professional social responsibility," he added.

Leveraging Technology for Accessible Justice

Senior Vice President, SILF, Manoj Singh stressed that accessibility is central to justice delivery. "If the legal system is accessible only face to face, then we must ask whether justice is truly a right or merely a privilege. Accessibility determines whether remedies actually exist. We need to move beyond traditional courtrooms and use technology, artificial intelligence, and clear legislation to ensure justice becomes a basic necessity," he said.

Singh added that the National Initiative for the Delivery of Accessible Reliefs reflects the urgent need to make remedies reachable, affordable, and timely for citizens.

The Genesis and Evolution of SILF

Concluding the session, Pallavi Shroff, Vice President, SILF and Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, reflected on the origin and evolution of SILF. "When SILF was formed in 2000, there was no association that truly represented law firms as institutions. Individual lawyers had representation, but law firms had unique challenges and no collective voice before regulators or policymakers. SILF was created to fill that gap," she said.

She added that over the years, SILF has worked to enable Indian law firms, both large and small, to strengthen technology adoption, professional skills, manpower, and infrastructure to match global standards. "Our endeavour has always been to create an ecosystem where Indian law firms can compete globally while contributing meaningfully to access to justice and institutional development in India," Shroff said.

Awards and Felicitations

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitated awards to Zia Mody, Jyoti Sagar, Shardul Shroff, V Lakshmikumaran, Hon'ble Justice Tejas Karia, Judge High Court of Delhi, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice (Govt. Of India), Rajiv Luthra, Founder, Luthra & Luthra, in their area of excellence. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)