Annual Day Celebrated At Government Management Sciences College Parachinar

An Annual Day ceremony was held at Government Management Sciences College Parachinar, where outstanding students and members of the college staff were awarded special prizes in recognition of their excellent performance.

The event was attended by faculty members, students and guests.

A cultural show was also organized during the ceremony, showcasing the creative talents of students and highlighting various cultural activities, which received appreciation from the audience.

Addressing the gathering, College Principal Syed Hussain Ali Shah, Principal Postgraduate College Dr. Nijat Ali, former principal Ahmad Jan, Syed Athar Ali Shah and other speakers said that Government Management Sciences College has emerged as a model educational institution for students of the area.

They added that graduates of the college are playing an important role in serving the country and the nation by performing with distinction in different fields.