UAE And Ireland Hold Inaugural Joint Economic Committee To Strengthen Trade And Investment Ties

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 11th December, 2025: His Excellency Saeed Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed His Excellency Peter Burke TD, the Republic of Ireland's Minister of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, to Abu Dhabi for the inaugural meeting of the UAE-Ireland Joint Economic Committee (JEC). This was the first meeting to be held since the JEC was announced in April of this year. The gathering brought together government officials, business leaders, and private sector representatives from both countries to explore collaborative opportunities to deepen economic ties.

In his opening remarks, HE Al Hajeri underscored the constructive role of the JEC as a platform for ongoing dialogue and partnership, focusing on key sectors where both nations have shared objectives, such as technology, renewable energy, agribusiness, life sciences, and sustainable infrastructure. He stressed the importance of collaboration to stimulate and enhance bilateral economic ties, and to create a conducive environment for two-way investment and innovation-driven growth.

'The Joint Economic Committee demonstrates our shared commitment to enhance collaboration between our nations and provides a crucial opportunity to further strengthen our economic partnership. We are eager to explore and create new opportunities for our private sectors that will benefit both our nations and drive forward our shared ambitions. By leveraging the UAE's dynamic business ecosystem and strategic location as a global hub, together we can facilitate increased trade and investment, unlocking significant growth that will enable our businesses to thrive,' HE Al Hajeri said

UAE-Ireland bilateral trade has risen strongly in recent years. In the first nine months of 2025, non-oil trade grew 12.7% year-on-year to reach USD$1.1 billion. This puts the two countries on course to exceed the 2024 total, when non-oil trade grew 12.6% when compared to 2023 to exceed USD $1.2 billion.

HE Peter Burke TD said: 'Our relationship with the UAE is one which we greatly value and this first Joint Economic Commission meeting is a key opportunity to grow and develop the links between both countries. Ireland is fully committed to growing trade, investment and tourism links between our two countries, providing new opportunities for our SMEs and working to progress key areas of cooperation through the shifting global trading landscape.'

The JEC was attended by high-level figures from the AE, including HE Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; HE Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Ireland; HE Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Trade; HE Humaid bin Salem, Secretary General at the UAE Chambers; and HE Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance.

On the Irish side, the JEC was attended by several other senior government officials including His Excellency Robert Troy TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance, and His Excellency Darragh O'Brien TD, Minister for Climate, Energy, and Environment, along with around 30 officials and representatives from various business and economic entities in Ireland, and representatives from the Emirati public and private sectors.

A business roundtable meeting between private sector representatives from the UAE and Ireland followed the JEC. In his opening remarks to welcome participants, HE Al Hajeri emphasized the importance of collaboration to enhance investment flows and encouraged Irish investors to capitalize on the innumerable opportunities available as part of the UAE's ongoing drive to diversify and grow its knowledge-based economy. He highlighted the UAE's strategic position as a trade corridor between East and West, and its business-friendly legislation that allows full foreign ownership across various sectors, including services, tourism, and banking, in addition to increasing opportunities in technology and artificial intelligence.

Through the JEC, the UAE and Ireland are committed to building a sustainable economic partnership that delivers mutual benefits and supports the ambitions of both countries. The discussions at the inaugural meeting and business roundtable have set the stage for future cooperation, with a focus on developing existing trade and investment ties, addressing shared challenges and maximizing private sector engagement.

Posted on: Friday, December 12, 2025 9:12:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)