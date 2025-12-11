403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Countdown Begins: Arijit Singh Set to Light Up Etihad Arena in Just One Week
(MENAFN- AllDetails) Dubai, UAE – December 2025: Global icon Arijit Singh is set to thrill fans across the UAE with a spectacular live performance on 19 December 2025 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Renowned for his soul-stirring vocals and chart-topping hits, Arijit is one of the most influential voices in contemporary Indian music, ranking among the wor’d’s most-streamed artists. The latest 2025 global data from Spotify places him firmly in the Top 10 most-streamed artists worldwide.
The highly anticipated show is the first under Pantheon Develop’en‘’s ‘ICO’ Series’, a cultural initiative designed to bring world-class entertainment and community-driven experiences to the UAE.
Pantheon D’velopment’s move into cultural programming follows a period of rapid expansion and strategic growth. The company recently broke ground on two flagship projects: One RAK Central in Ras Al Khaimah, the first privately developed site within the RAK Central masterplan, and VOXA in Dubai, an AED 800 million mixed-use development in Jumeirah Village Triangle. A landmark MoU with NBCC (India) Ltd. further strengthens’the company’s pipeline, combining six decades of engineering expertise with more than AED 3 billion in upcoming projects across the UAE.
The highly anticipated show is the first under Pantheon Develop’en‘’s ‘ICO’ Series’, a cultural initiative designed to bring world-class entertainment and community-driven experiences to the UAE.
Pantheon D’velopment’s move into cultural programming follows a period of rapid expansion and strategic growth. The company recently broke ground on two flagship projects: One RAK Central in Ras Al Khaimah, the first privately developed site within the RAK Central masterplan, and VOXA in Dubai, an AED 800 million mixed-use development in Jumeirah Village Triangle. A landmark MoU with NBCC (India) Ltd. further strengthens’the company’s pipeline, combining six decades of engineering expertise with more than AED 3 billion in upcoming projects across the UAE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment