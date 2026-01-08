Rare Planetary Event 2026: Saturn-Venus Conjunction After 30 Years, Major Life Changes Ahead

A rare planetary conjunction will occur in 2026 as Saturn meets Venus after 30 years, forming Tri Ekadasha Yoga. Discover how this powerful celestial event may change the lives of three zodiac signs.

The rare Saturn-Venus conjunction happens after almost 30 years. This Rajayoga starts on Jan 15, 2026. Astrology says this event will bring great luck to certain zodiac signs.

For Pisces, this conjunction is amazing. Career troubles will end with new roles and promotions. Stuck money will be recovered. Stress and anxiety will vanish, bringing peace.

For Aries, this yoga is great for foreign business deals. Expect huge financial gains and increased savings. You'll overcome challenges and find success in new jobs.

Capricorn will gain respect and praise from superiors. Business deals will be profitable. Love will grow in the family, and financial issues will be resolved, bringing happiness.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.