403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Expert warns of risks from excessive vitamin D use
(MENAFN) A leading Turkish endocrinology specialist has cautioned that uncontrolled consumption of vitamin D supplements can result in poisoning and serious health problems, underscoring the risks of taking high doses without medical supervision.
Prof. Dr. Mustafa Altay, a specialist in endocrinology and metabolic diseases at the University of Health Sciences Ankara Training and Research Hospital, explained that vitamin D levels beyond a certain threshold pose significant dangers. “When the vitamin D level exceeds 100 nanograms per milliliter, there is a risk of vitamin D poisoning,” Altay said.
He noted that interest in supplements has grown, particularly during the colder months, when natural vitamin D production declines. Altay explained that in autumn and winter, sunlight reaches the Earth at less favorable angles, reducing the body’s ability to synthesize vitamin D.
This seasonal drop often leads individuals with low reserves to develop insufficiency or deficiency.
According to Altay, a blood level of 30 to 50 ng/mL is sufficient to maintain musculoskeletal health in healthy adults. He clarified the thresholds used in clinical practice: “If the measured vitamin D level is between 12 and 20 ng/mL, we consider it vitamin D insufficiency. If it is below 12 ng/mL, we define it as vitamin D deficiency.”
Altay emphasized that excessive intake is particularly dangerous because vitamin D accumulates in the body and is not easily eliminated. “Once the vitamin D level exceeds 100 ng/mL, the risk of poisoning increases. Excessive and uncontrolled intake can lead to toxic effects,” he added.
Medical experts stress that supplementation should always be guided by blood tests and professional advice, as both deficiency and overdose carry risks.
Prof. Dr. Mustafa Altay, a specialist in endocrinology and metabolic diseases at the University of Health Sciences Ankara Training and Research Hospital, explained that vitamin D levels beyond a certain threshold pose significant dangers. “When the vitamin D level exceeds 100 nanograms per milliliter, there is a risk of vitamin D poisoning,” Altay said.
He noted that interest in supplements has grown, particularly during the colder months, when natural vitamin D production declines. Altay explained that in autumn and winter, sunlight reaches the Earth at less favorable angles, reducing the body’s ability to synthesize vitamin D.
This seasonal drop often leads individuals with low reserves to develop insufficiency or deficiency.
According to Altay, a blood level of 30 to 50 ng/mL is sufficient to maintain musculoskeletal health in healthy adults. He clarified the thresholds used in clinical practice: “If the measured vitamin D level is between 12 and 20 ng/mL, we consider it vitamin D insufficiency. If it is below 12 ng/mL, we define it as vitamin D deficiency.”
Altay emphasized that excessive intake is particularly dangerous because vitamin D accumulates in the body and is not easily eliminated. “Once the vitamin D level exceeds 100 ng/mL, the risk of poisoning increases. Excessive and uncontrolled intake can lead to toxic effects,” he added.
Medical experts stress that supplementation should always be guided by blood tests and professional advice, as both deficiency and overdose carry risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment