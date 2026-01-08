403
Pakistan Creates Special Unit to Safeguard Chinese Nationals
(MENAFN) Pakistan is forming a "special protection unit" in Islamabad to strengthen the safety of Chinese citizens and collaborative development initiatives, the country’s interior minister announced on Tuesday.
Mohsin Naqvi shared these remarks during a senior-level meeting with Chinese Interior Minister Wang Xiaohong in Beijing, where both sides engaged in wide-ranging discussions on bilateral ties, counterterrorism collaboration, and law enforcement partnerships, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry in Islamabad.
“The security of Chinese nationals and joint development projects is a top priority (and) Pakistan has taken strong measures at all levels for the security of Chinese nationals and is establishing a special protection unit in Islamabad,” he said.
Naqvi also expressed appreciation for China’s support in tackling cybercrime and emphasized Pakistan’s intention to draw on the expertise of Chinese institutions to reinforce the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency.
The two delegations further explored Islamabad–Beijing sister-city cooperation and agreed to pursue a joint plan to enhance the training and professional skills of police and security forces through greater exchange of knowledge and experience.
In recent days, Pakistan’s senior diplomat Ishaq Dar visited China, spending three days in Beijing and meeting with top Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Dar and Wang Yi jointly chaired the 7th round of the China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue on Sunday, where they addressed bilateral matters such as trade, multilateral collaboration, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
