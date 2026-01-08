403
UK confirms British military support in US seizure of Russian tanker
(MENAFN) Britain’s defense chief announced Wednesday that the UK military assisted in a US-led operation to intercept a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic.
"Today our UK Armed Forces showed skill and professionalism in support of a successful U.S. interception of the vessel Bella 1 while on its way to Russia," Defense Secretary John Healey said in a statement. He explained that the move was part of “global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting.”
Healey described the vessel as having a troubling past, declaring, "This ship, with a nefarious history, is part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion which is fuelling terrorism, conflict, and misery from the Middle East to Ukraine." He added that Britain intends to intensify its monitoring of shadow fleet activity to safeguard national security, economic interests, and international stability.
According to reports, US forces confirmed the seizure of the tanker, identified as Marinera and previously known as M/V Bella 1, citing “violations of U.S. sanctions.”
The joint action underscores growing Western coordination in enforcing sanctions against Russia and its partners, particularly in maritime operations where vessels are often used to bypass restrictions.
