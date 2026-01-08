403
Zelenskyy says US talks will tackle “most difficult issues”
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Wednesday that upcoming negotiations between Kyiv and Washington will focus on what he described as the “most difficult issues.”
In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov had presented an initial report on the delegation’s work in France, where the “Coalition of the Willing” summit was held earlier in the week.
"Another session of talks with envoys of the President of the United States (Donald Trump) will take place, and this will already be the third such session in two days. We expect, in particular, that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed – namely, issues related to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and territories," Zelenskyy said.
He added that he instructed his team to explore possible formats for leader-level meetings involving Kyiv, Washington, and European capitals. “Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace,” he emphasized, noting that he expects a detailed report from negotiators by the end of the day.
Later, Umerov confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation had also consulted with national security advisors from several countries, including the US. "The discussion focused on specific parameters of security guarantees, deterrence of Russian aggression, and the logic of the next steps in the peace process," he stated.
Zelenskyy himself traveled to Paris on Tuesday to attend the summit, which brought together international partners. The American delegation included US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, underscoring Washington’s direct involvement in the talks.
