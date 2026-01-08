Train Traffic In Zaporizhzhia Restored To Normal, Backup Diesel Locomotives Deployed In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Facebook.

“Dnipro City Express No. 7202 Kamianske-Pasazhyrske – Dnipro – Synelnykove-1 is already speeding toward its final destination, while service No. 7201 Synelnykove-1 – Dnipro-Holovnyi will depart in the opposite direction very soon. We are doing everything possible to maintain regular suburban services as well,” the statement said.

It is noted that railway stations in Dnipro and the surrounding region are being powered by generators.“The Points of Invincibility are crowded, but there is enough power and tea for everyone,” the company added.

Overall, 12 Points of Invincibility are operating around the clock at railway stations in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Schedule deviations are published on the uz-vezemo portal, while updates on suburban train services are available via the suburban transport operational channels on Telegram and Viber.

“In case passengers are unable to board their train due to the consequences of shelling or prolonged air raid alerts, we will, as usual, accept them on the next service in the same direction, subject to seat availability,” Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of January 7, Russian forces carried out another strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result of the attack, the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were almost completely left without electricity.

All trains in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were switched to backup diesel traction. Railway stations are being powered by generators.