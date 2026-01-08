403
US Military Operation in Venezuela Leaves 100 Dead
(MENAFN) The Venezuelan Interior Ministry reported Wednesday that a U.S. assault on the country resulted in 100 fatalities.
Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated that President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, were injured during the attack on Saturday, according to a news agency.
Cabello paid tribute to Maduro, his wife, and those who lost their lives in the U.S. military action.
“Venezuela will not surrender because it is a nation with history and a legacy,” he declared on state television.
“The whole world now knows that Nicolás Maduro is a prisoner of war and the United States violated all the norms of international coexistence,” he added.
According to reports, U.S. forces carried out airstrikes in the northern region of Venezuela, while special operations units conducted a raid in Caracas to capture Maduro and Flores and transfer them to the United States.
During their initial court appearance in New York on charges related to drugs and weapons, both Maduro and Flores entered pleas of not guilty.
