Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan's Khujand Rolls Out Ambitious Sports Development Plans

Tajikistan's Khujand Rolls Out Ambitious Sports Development Plans


2026-01-08 03:05:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 8. Modern sports facilities are being constructed in Tajikistan's Khujand as part of anniversary programs dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the administration of the Sughd region.

Significant sports infrastructure projects are currently underway in the city, with one of the central developments being the multifunctional "Sogd Arena" sports complex, which is designed to accommodate over 1,000 individuals for simultaneous training sessions. This facility will serve as a venue for training and competitions at various levels.

Additionally, plans are in place to construct a state-of-the-art sports ground on the premises of the Sughd Region School of High Sports Mastery, fully equipped with a comprehensive range of facilities.

Government officials have emphasized that these initiatives are intended to enhance the promotion of mass sports while providing optimal conditions for the training of professional athletes.

MENAFN08012026000187011040ID1110571455



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search