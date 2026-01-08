Tajikistan's Khujand Rolls Out Ambitious Sports Development Plans

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Modern sports facilities are being constructed in Tajikistan's Khujand as part of anniversary programs dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the administration of the Sughd region.

Significant sports infrastructure projects are currently underway in the city, with one of the central developments being the multifunctional "Sogd Arena" sports complex, which is designed to accommodate over 1,000 individuals for simultaneous training sessions. This facility will serve as a venue for training and competitions at various levels.

Additionally, plans are in place to construct a state-of-the-art sports ground on the premises of the Sughd Region School of High Sports Mastery, fully equipped with a comprehensive range of facilities.

Government officials have emphasized that these initiatives are intended to enhance the promotion of mass sports while providing optimal conditions for the training of professional athletes.