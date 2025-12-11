403
Kyrgyzstan’s Snap Parliamentary Elections Declared Valid
(MENAFN) Kyrgyzstan's electoral authority certified the nation's snap legislative vote on Wednesday, though one district was disqualified over rule breaches.
The Central Electoral Commission confirmed results from 29 multi-seat districts, installing 87 lawmakers into office. A single constituency—one of 30 total—was invalidated for "violations of electoral legislation," according to the commission's announcement.
The November 30 ballot saw 460 contenders compete for parliamentary positions. Voter participation reached approximately 37 percent, with more than 1.5 million citizens casting votes across the Central Asian republic.
The election operated under a restructured electoral framework that abolished party-list representation in favor of a majoritarian system. Each district now selects three representatives, while the legislature itself was downsized from 120 members to 90.
Kyrgyzstan's legislature voted to disband itself on September 25, pointing to the compressed timeline separating parliamentary and presidential contests as justification.
The nation had originally planned its next legislative election for November 2026, with a presidential race scheduled for January 2027.
