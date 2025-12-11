Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Minister Of Digital Development Meets CEO Of Brookfield In U.S.

2025-12-11 03:05:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, held a meeting with the CEO of Brookfield, Bruce Flatt, during his visit to the U.S., Trend reports.

The discussion focused on joint investment opportunities in data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and the modernization of transportation infrastructure.

Trend News Agency

