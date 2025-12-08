Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss City Claims World Record For Largest Lego Mural


2025-12-08 04:09:54
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Sunday, the city of Yverdon-les-Bains broke the record for the largest Lego mural in the world. The 24 metre long and two metre high fresco made of 300,000 Lego bricks depicts symbolic places in the region. This content was published on December 8, 2025 - 09:11 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The purpose of the record attempt was to raise money for the Telethon Switzerland foundation. At least CHF20,000 ($24,895) was raised for people with rare genetic diseases, as a spokeswoman for the organisation told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Over the course of two days donors were able to buy 100 Lego bricks for CHF10 each and assemble them into a rhombus in a sports hall. Volunteers then incorporated the Lego creations into the mural.

Whether the fresco will now be included in the Guinness Book of Records is still uncertain. However, that is not the most important thing, said the Telethon spokesperson. The aim was to“master this extraordinary challenge and share it with the public”. Until now, the French city of Brest in Brittany held the world record with a mural made of 250,000 bricks.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

Swissinfo

