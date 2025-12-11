Uddhav Thackeray Criticises HM Amit Shah, CM Fadnavis Over Hindutva And Corruption

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Dec 11 (IANS) Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slammed the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Hindutva and corruption while responding to the criticism by Fadnavis and Shah against him regarding his alleged pursuit of a minority vote bank.

Thackeray, who interacted with the party legislators and office bearers at the Vidhan Bhavan during the ongoing winter session, responded to CM Fadnavis' dig that 'Kon Hotas Tu, Kay Zalas Tu...' (Who were you, what have you become?), which was also shared alongside a video of Amit Shah's Parliament speech.

He hit back, targeting the Chief Minister over corruption.“I feel pity for the Chief Minister. You took so many corrupt people; you took them under your own blanket. This is not the culture of Maharashtra,” he said.

Thackeray also slammed Amit Shah and the RSS, asserting that they do not need to teach him about Hindutva.

“Amit Shah is very Hindutvawadi (pro Hindutva), but he doesn't need to teach me Hindutva. The RSS should definitely not teach me," he stated.

Thackeray then challenged Shah over the issue of beef consumption, mentioning a photograph from December 9.

"You talk about 'Vande Mataram.' The minister in your cabinet, Kiren Rijiju, says he eats beef. This photo is from December 9, where he is dining with them. You call yourself Hindutvawadi, then will you demand the resignation of a minister who eats beef?" he asked.

He added, "Before speaking about me, you should look at the Hindutva within you and your party."

Thackeray also questioned the actions of Jay Shah, Amit Shah's son and BCCI Secretary.

"Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, makes India play with Pakistan. Now you tell me, is Jay Shah not a Hindutvawadi, which is why he makes [India] play with Pakistan?" he asked.

Targeting the MahaYuti government over aid to farmers in distress due to damage caused by heavy rains and floods, Thackeray questioned the government's sincerity towards farmers, noting that the Union Agriculture Minister initially stated no proposal for aid was received from the state, which was then hastily sent.

He demanded clarity on the proposal's contents and the amount of aid sought, criticising the "mockery" of crop insurance and demanding action against the companies involved.

On the lack of appointment of Leaders of Opposition in the state assembly and council, Thackeray said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi had submitted senior Shiv Sena UBT legislator Bhaskar Jadhav's name for the post of leader of opposition in the state assembly in the first session, but they have yet to receive a decision or response.

"Are you afraid of the Leader of the Opposition post? What is the value of ministers without portfolios? The Deputy CM post is not a constitutional one, but there are two Deputy Chief Ministers. The Chief Minister must be asked why the LoP post is not being given," he asserted.

Thackeray criticised the recent municipal elections, claiming he had "never seen such elections" marked by coercion and excessive use of money, stating that other states would cite Maharashtra as an example of anarchy.

He also reiterated his demand for the promise made by the MahaYuti alliance to increase the monthly financial aid to Ladki Bahins (beloved sisters) from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

“We will keep raising the issue of when the government will give Rs 2,100 to the beloved sisters as promised during the state assembly elections held last year. If they don't give the Rs 2,100 to the dear sisters, they will have to go home,” he remarked.