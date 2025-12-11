Windy City Chimney Heroes Announces Expanded Service Areas Across The Greater Chicago Region

MENAFN - GetNews)



Windy City Chimney Heroes, a long-standing chimney company established in 1997, has expanded its service areas across the Greater Chicago region. The company now serves Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Naperville, Schaumburg, Cicero, Skokie, Berwyn, and Arlington Heights. Owner Wesley Cook says the expansion will help meet rising demand for reliable chimney repair and inspection services.

Windy City Chimney Heroes, a trusted chimney repair and maintenance provider founded in 1997, has announced a major expansion of its service areas in response to increasing demand across the Greater Chicago region. Homeowners seeking chimney repair Chicago IL can now access services in several newly added communities.

The expanded service coverage now includes:

Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Naperville, Schaumburg, Cicero, Skokie, Berwyn, and Arlington Heights.

According to company owner Wesley Cook, the expansion reflects both customer demand and the company's longstanding commitment to safety and quality.

“We've served Chicago homeowners for nearly three decades,” Cook said.“As the city grows and more homes age, so does the need for dependable chimney services. Expanding our reach means families in surrounding communities can now rely on our experienced team for safer, better-performing chimney systems.”

Cook added that the company's mission continues to focus on educating homeowners, preventing fire hazards, and providing reliable repair solutions.

Growing Need for Chimney Repair & Safety Services

Windy City Chimney Heroes reports increasing winter and year-round service requests due to:



Aging brick and mortar in older homes

Creosote buildup causing fire risks

Cracked or deteriorating flue liners

Moisture intrusion from damaged chimney caps Drafting issues leading to smoke indoors

Homeowners across all service areas can explore solutions through professional chimney cleaning and inspection services, which include full-system inspections, chimney sweeping, liner repair, smoke-draft correction, and safety assessments.

Serving More Illinois Communities Than Ever Before

With expanded coverage, residents across the region can now schedule inspections, repairs, and safety evaluations through Windy City Chimney Heroes Chicago, including urgent winter service requests.