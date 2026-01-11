Amrapali Dubey Net Worth: Know About Her Achievements, Instagram Followers And More

Amrapali Dubey is celebrating her 39th birthday on January 11. Born in 1987 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Amrapali started her acting career with TV serials and entered the Bhojpuri industry in 2014 with the film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

After 'Nirahua Hindustani,' she was paired with Dinesh Lal Yadav. She has done about 3 dozen films with Nirahua. Fans even think they're a real-life couple, but Amrapali is still single.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most successful actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Films like 'Nirahua Hindustani' (4 parts), 'Border,' and 'Raja Babu' were huge box office hits.

Amrapali is also known for films like 'Maai: Pride of Bhojpuri.' The Nirahua-Amrapali duo is a fan favorite. She has also worked with top actors like Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Amrapali Dubey is beautiful and very talented. She has won several Bhojpuri film awards, including 'Best Actress.' She is considered one of the 'Most Popular Actresses'.

Amrapali Dubey gets millions of views on video songs, YouTube, and Reels. She has a huge social media following and is known as the queen of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Amrapali Dubey has 5.7 million followers on Instagram. Her roles as a sister-in-law and wife in Bhojpuri films are loved by her audience. She is one of the busiest actresses in the industry.