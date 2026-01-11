Jallikattu 2024: Bull Owners Intensify Training, Seek Govt Support

Bull owners have intensified the training routines of their bulls ahead of Jallikattu festival celebrations in the Sengurichi Village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli.

Intense Training and Owner Demands

Speaking with ANI, a bull owner emphasised that the bulls follow a strict training routine that includes walking, swimming, sand practice and training in ploughed fields for the festival. "We have been raising Jallikattu bulls like members of our family for the past 15 years and are maintaining more than ten bulls. Every morning, we follow a strict training routine that includes walking, swimming, sand practice, and training in ploughed fields and temporary arenas," Rajiv, the bull owner, said.

Reflecting on the hardships faced by bull owners, Rajiv also made demands on the government to ease their livelihoods. "The government should provide a monthly allowance for the maintenance of Jallikattu bulls. Providing government jobs to winning bull tamers would encourage them and help improve their livelihood. We urge the government to immediately fulfil these demands," he said.

Festival Begins in Southern States

Meanwhile, Jallikattu festival celebrations have already begun in some parts of the state and in other southern Indian states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Last week, at least five people got injured during the Jallikattu event organised as part of the Sankranti celebrations in Kotha Shanambatla village of Chandragiri Mandal in Tirupati district

Understanding the Tradition of Jallikattu

Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu, is a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu celebrated on the third day of Pongal (Mattu Pongal). The name is coined from two words, Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). A bull is let loose among a crowd of people, and whoever tames it will get the coins tied to its horn.

The people who participate in the sport try to hold on to the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull.

Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)