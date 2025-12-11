Cleantech Announces Resignation Of President

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) -(TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF)or theannounces that Ron Espell has resigned as President of the Company effective December 9, 2025, for personal reasons.

The board of directors wishes to thank Mr. Espell for his service and contributions to CleanTech and extends its best wishes to his future endeavors.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire 15,975 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Director

For more information about CleanTech, please contact:

Phone: 1.877.664.2535

...



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.