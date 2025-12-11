403
Kuwait Partakes In 12Th Winter International Exhibition In Washington
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the United States and Kuwait's Ministry of Information are participating in the 12th annual 'winter international' exhibition currently held in Washington.
Commenting on the move, Kuwait's Ambassador to US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah affirmed to KUNA the significance of partaking in such cultural activities due to their pivotal role in highlighting Kuwait's civilized image.
The ambassador extolled the efforts exerted by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information in showing this honorable image in international arenas.
Kuwait's participation is part of Arab Embassies' presence in the event, under the umbrella of the Arab League's mission in Washington, to highlight the cultural and civilized depth of the Arab countries and create cultural bridges with different nations.
Kuwait's pavilion includes a number of books, a video and publications showing the country's heritage.
The Ministry's delegation includes researchers Sheikha Madhawi Mubarak Al-Sabah and Abdulmohsen Al-Baddah who wore Kuwait's traditional uniform while representing the ministry.
Madhawi said the ministry was keen to be present in the exhibition to highlight the country's national identity.
Al-Baddah expressed the ministry's pleasure for partaking in the exhibition, in cooperation with the Kuwait Embassy in Washington, to affirm Kuwait's role in boosting media and cultural communication with partners in the US and across the world. (end)
