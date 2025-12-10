Vodafone Qatar Delivers Expert Lecture On AI And Cybersecurity At Barzan University College

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on cybersecurity and telecommunications network resilience was the focus of a guest lecture delivered to postgraduate students at Barzan University College by Ramy Boctor, Vodafone Qatar's Chief Technology Officer. The session, held at the college's C-Ring Road campus, formed part of its MA Cyber Security programme. In his lecture, Boctor emphasised the growing complexity of protecting national digital infrastructure as 5G, IoT, and cloud technologies continue to expand.

He noted that AI-driven attacks, such as deepfake social engineering, automated malware, and large-scale ransomware, are changing today's threat landscape.

The lecture also delved into ways telecom operators are utilising machine learning, automated incident response, and predictive analytics to enhance threat detection and operational resilience.

Commenting on the occasion, Boctor said,“AI is redefining both the scope of cyber risk and the tools we use to protect national networks. Working with academic institutions like Barzan University College is crucial to preparing the next generation of cybersecurity experts for this rapidly changing landscape. Vodafone Qatar is committed to advancing national capabilities through knowledge-sharing and hands-on industry engagement.”

Vodafone Qatar continues to support initiatives that promote industry–academia collaboration and contribute to a more secure, future-ready Qatar, in line with the country's digital transformation journey and Qatar National Vision 2030.