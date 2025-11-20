DEEPAL And Al Tayer Motors Unveil G318 In The UAE

MENAFN - AETOSWire) DEEPAL, the intelligent electric mobility brand under Changan Automobile, has strengthened its presence in the MEA region with the UAE launch of the DEEPAL G318, unveiled on November 18 at Nara Oasis, Dubai. This follows the regional success of the DEEPAL S05 and S07, marking the brand's continued expansion with its exclusive UAE importer-distributor, Al Tayer Motors.

The DEEPAL G318 introduces advanced Super Hybrid Technology paired with a bold, high-performance design that blends efficiency, versatility, and strong engineering foundations. Developed for both urban driving and off-road capability, the model is built to offer comfort for daily commutes as well as extended adventures across varied terrains.

“We are committed to bringing intelligent, efficient, reliable, and design-driven mobility solutions to the MEA region. Mobility today is not only about driving-convenience, sustainability, and safety remain our top priorities. The launch of the DEEPAL G318 reflects this vision, resonating advanced technology with wide-ranging capabilities to address the evolving needs of drivers in the region,” said Xiao Feng, General Manager of Changan Automobile's MEA Division.

Engineered for off-road adventures and designed to impress, the G318 introduces a new era of rugged electric mobility in the UAE. Following the successful launches of the S07 and S05, the G318 expands the brand's portfolio with a model built for those who seek power, style, and smart connectivity in every journey.

"The launch of DEEPAL's third model within just 10 months represents our strong commitment to bringing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to the UAE," said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors. "The DEEPAL G318 is a game-changer for customers seeking adventure without compromising on environmental responsibility or cutting-edge technology. We are excited to bring this bold new vehicle to our showrooms and continue building momentum for the brand."

The DEEPAL G318 is available in the UAE starting at AED 129,900 and comes with six years or 150,000 km vehicle warranty and eight years or 150,000 km battery warranty.

Explore and purchase DEEPAL vehicles via , the Al Tayer Motors app, or by contacting 800 MOTORS.

Bold Exterior, Sophisticated Interior

The G318 features DEEPAL's“Meteorolite Cutting” exterior design inspired by sharp, metallic natural forms, with aerodynamic surfaces and commanding proportions that balance contemporary styling and robust performance. Its high-tech cabin centers around a large control screen, supported by ergonomic refinements, soft-touch materials, ambient lighting, enhanced noise insulation, and a streamlined layout, elevating comfort and serenity.

Power, Performance, and All-Terrain Capability

Powered by DEEPAL's Super-Hybrid system, the G318 combines dual-motor 4WD capability with a range-extended electric powertrain for EV-like responsiveness. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and delivers a fuel-to-electric conversion rate of up to 3.63 kWh per liter. The Magic-Carpet Suspension system integrates CDC adaptive damping, air suspension, and terrain-scanning technology for stability and ride comfort, while the ET Intelligent All-Terrain System adjusts engine, suspension, and differential settings in real time to simplify off-road operation.

Advanced Safety and Intelligent Comfort Features

The G318 offers eight airbags and advanced driver-assistance systems including Integrated Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), Blind Spot Detection, Rear Side Warning, Lane Change Assist, and a 540° panoramic imaging system. Its Smart Cockpit provides bilingual (English and Arabic) voice control, remote mobile access, and online navigation, complemented by the DEEPAL Sound System and full-car sound-insulating glass for a premium in-cabin experience.

Commitment to Sustainability

Aligned with Changan's global sustainability mission, the G318 features the Golden Shield Battery, known for its reliability and zero spontaneous combustion incidents across over 400,000 units, with a lifetime warranty. Its hybrid system minimizes fuel consumption and maximizes driving range, offering environmentally responsible performance without compromising capability. This launch marks a significant step in redefining the premium hybrid SUV category in the MEA region through advanced design, all-terrain capability, and intelligent technologies tailored to modern drivers.

