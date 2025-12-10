403
Italian PM meet Zelensky to review state of ongoing talks on Ukraine war
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Palazzo Chigi on Tuesday, where the two leaders reviewed the status of diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching what they called a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine.
Their discussion focused on the progress made so far and the actions needed to advance the negotiation process.
Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for the emergency assistance Italy recently provided to support Ukraine’s energy system, which continues to be targeted by Russian strikes, according to the official account of the meeting.
Both leaders emphasized that “unity between European and American partners” remains essential, noting that Europe’s role will be critical in shaping the region’s long-term security landscape. They also highlighted the need to build reliable security guarantees to deter future aggression and to maintain firm pressure on Russia to negotiate sincerely.
Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s solidarity with Ukrainians and pledged that Rome will continue “to do its part,” including contributing to Ukraine’s eventual reconstruction.
On the same day, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced strong support for Ukraine in response to what he described as a fresh wave of Russian attacks on civilians.
"I had a conversation with my friend and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha. I expressed my full solidarity with Ukraine following the new unacceptable escalation of Russian strikes against civilians and reaffirmed my support for US efforts for a just and lasting peace,” he said in a post on a major US-based social media platform.
Tajani added that Italy’s 12th military assistance package is already in progress and that additional supplies and power generators are being sent to assist Ukraine’s population and energy network. He reiterated that Italy remains “firmly at Kyiv’s side.”
