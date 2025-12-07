Formation Of Doha 2030 Asian Games Organizing Committee Board Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The formation of the Board of Directors of the Organizing Committee for the 21st Asian Games – Doha 2030 was announced today, chaired by H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, with the membership of H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality; H.E. Abdullah bin Khalaf Khattab Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; and H.E. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism.

The committee also includes H.E. Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee; H.E. Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; H.E. Yasser bin Abdullah Al Jamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth; H.E. Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director General of Hamad Medical Corporation; H.E. Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer, President of the Public Works Authority; and Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Yousuf Jolo, Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Policy Affairs at the Ministry of Finance.

H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Organizing Committee for the 21st Asian Games – Doha 2030, said:“Forming the Board of Directors of the Organizing Committee for the Doha 2030 Asian Games is a fundamental step in preparing for this major continental event and places us on a practical path toward implementing our hosting plans. This formation embodies the principle of joint national work, which experience has shown to be the foundation for achieving national success. It also reflects the leadership's confidence in the ability of national talent to organize major sporting events.”

His Excellency affirmed that the Doha 2030 Asian Games represent a continuation of the development path witnessed in Qatar's sports sector, as the committee works to deliver an edition that meets the aspirations of the Asian continent, adopting an approach based on innovation and sustainability that establishes a legacy benefiting future generations. He noted that Doha possesses the experience and capabilities that enable it to deliver an exceptional edition that adds to the achievements of Asian sport.

He added that preparations for this edition build on the legacy of the Doha 2006 Asian Games, a milestone that marked an important turning point in Qatar's sporting journey. He emphasized that its impact remains present to this day, providing a strong foundation from which Doha moves toward a more advanced edition that reflects the status of the State of Qatar, its achievements over recent years, and its ambitions for the next stage.

The State of Qatar had won the hosting rights for the 2030 Asian Games in December 2020 after presenting an outstanding bid that confirmed its full readiness to host the Games for the second time, supported by advanced infrastructure and sports facilities that meet the highest international standards. Today, Qatar reaffirms this readiness years ahead of the event, drawing on an exceptional legacy built over the past years.

This legacy rests on a system of modern sports facilities, stadiums, integrated training complexes, transportation networks, and supporting service infrastructure, allowing Qatar to deliver an exceptional edition of the Asian Games without the need to construct new facilities.

In addition to the physical legacy, the major sporting events hosted by Qatar in recent years have contributed to building a sustainable human legacy represented in the operational and organizational expertise gained by national cadres through a series of milestones that solidified Qatar's position as a global capital of sport.

The Qatar Olympic Committee has played a pivotal role in developing this legacy by supervising sports federations, enhancing governance, improving institutional readiness for hosting continental and international events, and preparing national cadres with strong operational and organizational experience through their participation in hosting events such as the Doha 2006 Asian Games and many championships held under national federations.

This institutional, human, and operational legacy forms a solid foundation for the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organizing Committee, as the Qatar Olympic Committee now possesses an integrated system of experience, knowledge, and expertise that enables it to lead preparations for this continental event with high efficiency and deliver an edition that meets the aspirations of the Asian continent and reflects the development of Qatari sport.

By hosting the Doha 2030 Asian Games, the State of Qatar seeks to reinforce its leadership in the sports field by presenting an exceptional edition that combines organizational excellence, expanding the base of sports and sporting culture within the community, and building a lasting legacy that contributes to enhancing the capabilities of future generations.