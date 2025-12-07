Sheikha Moza Delivers Closing Remarks For Doha Forum 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF) and Education Above All Foundation (EAA) delivered today the closing remarks at Doha Forum 2025, held under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress" at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha.

Her Highness' Speech stressed that justice is a set of values that must be practiced not merely slogans to be raised: "Justice, at its core, is a faith, a culture, and a practice deeply rooted in reality. Justice must be perceived and experienced, not just used as a rhetorical slogan. Those slogans are empty promises and false commitments deliberately designed to remain unfulfilled."

She added: "The international system is marred by an absence of the principles of justice as scenes of injustice spread across the globe an injustice that is clearly observable but intentionally ignored and dismissed".

Her Highness also addressed justice through the lens of universal governance, emphasizing that it is not merely a theoretical demand but a universal value, stating:

"It is important to note that the call for justice is a universal human necessity. Justice is essential for the vulnerable to feel protected in the face of the powerful, and equally necessary to uphold the integrity of international relations - ensuring that no state, by virtue of its strength, wrongs another."

Her Highness also highlighted the link between justice and education, stressing that securing education is vital for social justice and warning that neglecting it fosters dependency and undermines progress, stating: "True progress lies in education; justice demands the securing of education to preserve language, traditions, and cultural identity. Together, these comprise humanity's valuable heritage, and ensure the safety of societies and their national security. Therefore, securing education becomes a prerequisite for achieving social justice; while neglecting education is akin to surrendering to the ignorance and regression that perpetuates a cycle of dependency."

Her Highness concluded her remarks by reaffirming the pivotal role of Doha Forum as a global platform for dialogue and policy-making, noting that its import lies in its ability to bring together leaders and decision-makers to address the intractable challenges gripping our world - most of which are man-made.

Her Highness delivered the closing remarks at the closing session of Doha Forum 2025 which also featured a high-level panel discussion titled "A Future to Believe In: Rebuilding Trust through Shared Action". The panelist included, HE President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud; HE Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, Dr. Abdullah Al-Alimi; and UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese.

The panel explored how to strengthen trust among nations, leaders and citizens amid growing conflicts, inequality, and declining confidence in international institutions.