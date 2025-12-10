403
Kremlin calls Russia's alleged preparations to attack NATO nonsense
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed recent assertions that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attack NATO or restore the Soviet Union, calling such claims “nonsense.”
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described allegations about potential Russian preparations to strike NATO as “complete nonsense” and urged the public to consult primary sources, specifically President Putin himself. Last week, following a visit to India, Putin similarly denied any plans to target Europe.
Regarding suggestions that Putin aims to revive the former Soviet Union, dissolved in 1991, Peskov stated, “This does not correspond to reality. Vladimir Putin does not want to restore the USSR because it is impossible. And he himself has repeatedly spoken about this.” He added that such claims reflect a lack of respect toward Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations.
When asked about a possible meeting between Putin and a visiting Hungarian delegation led by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Peskov confirmed that no meetings are currently scheduled.
He noted, however, that Szijjarto’s agenda includes numerous practical engagements and expressed appreciation for Hungary’s active involvement.
