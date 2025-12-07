Poland Requests Interpol To Search For Two Ukrainians Suspected Of Sabotage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) PAP reports this, citing Katarzyna Nowak, spokesperson for the Main Police Headquarters of Poland, according to Ukrinform.

According to Nowak, the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland sent requests to the Main Police Headquarters to issue Interpol red notices for the two suspects – Yevhen I. and Oleksandr K. – who allegedly acted in the interests of Russian intelligence services.

She added that the police actions involve entering these requests into Interpol's database and submitting them. There is no fixed timeline for Interpol to review the requests.

"This is a matter for Interpol to verify, first, the materials contained in the prosecutor's requests, and second, the substance of the charges," she explained.

An Interpol red notice means that the suspects will be sought in over 190 countries, and any country that identifies a person subject to such a notice is obliged to detain and hand them over to the Polish authorities.

Fighter jets scrambled in Poland due to Russia's missile strike on Ukraine

According to reports, the District Court in Warsaw on Thursday, December 4, issued a European arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Oleksandr Kononov, who is implicated in sabotage on the Polish railway.

Earlier, Poland announced the search for two Ukrainian citizens – 41-year-old Yevhen Ivanov and 39-year-old Oleksandr Kononov – in connection with sabotage on the Polish railway.

The Warsaw court granted the prosecutor's request and ordered a 60-day detention for Ivanov and Kononov, suspected of committing acts of sabotage on the railway in Poland. The decision will take effect after both suspects, who fled to Belarus, are apprehended.

Poland's Coordinator of Special Services, Tomasz Siemoniak, stated that the sabotage acts on the Polish railway were carried out by professionals, not amateurs, with the expectation of a large number of victims.

Photo: Interpol